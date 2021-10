Jason Momoa tests positive for Covid-19 while filming 'Aquaman' sequel

Jason Momoa has reportedly contracted coronavirus during filming for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. The 42-year-old actor has been filming the superhero sequel in the UK, but insiders have revealed that he is now isolating after testing positive for the virus and movie chiefs are hoping to stop any further outbreaks on set with the project running to a tight schedule.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. "But it's a real headache for the film's bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. "Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production.

"Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they're looking forward to having him back on set." The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie is being shot at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire and Jason recently revealed that filming had been a lot more physically demanding than before. The “Game of Thrones” star said: "I'm getting old.