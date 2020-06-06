Jennifer Hudson 'up for the task' of playing Aretha

Jennifer Hudson is "up for the task" of playing Aretha Franklin in "Respect", according to executive producer Stacey Sher. The 38-year-old singer and actress was hand-selected by the late Queen of Soul - before she passed away in 2018 at the age of 76 - to play her in the upcoming biopic and executive producer Stacey Sher says having Aretha's blessing meant everything to the cast and crew. She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was a little bit less daunting to tell that story when the person whose shoes you're filling asked Jennifer to play her. Ms. Franklin hand-selected Jennifer to play her. So, I think that that was a great honour, and I think Jennifer's definitely up for the task." Back in 2017, Jennifer revealed she had met with Aretha to discuss playing her in a film. She spilled: "It is my dream role, and she and I have met and there are ... very exciting discussions happening."

Jennifer had also previously admitted the only other musical movie she would do after "Dreamgirls" was one portraying Aretha.

Speaking in 2018, she said: "She selected me to play her in her biopic. That's what she said. The queen has spoken.

"It's been a dream of mine. I've always said, if I ever do another music-based film, I feel like the only thing that could compare to 'Dreamgirls' is to play Aretha Franklin. It is a dream come true for me."

And Jennifer said working on the movie was "a dream".

Writing on Instagram after filming wrapped, she said: "It is officially a wrap on @respectmovie wrap it up , it's done! Too overwhelmed to get into it right now but words can't express how grateful I am to be chosen by the queen herself and to live out yet another dream ! It was my honor, to honor the Queens request ! The one and only Queen of soul #ArethaFranklin #respectMovie (sic)"