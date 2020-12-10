Jeremy Irons joins star-studded 'Gucci' movie cast

Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons is the latest A-lister to join the cast of Sir Ridley Scott's upcoming flick, “Gucci”. Deadline reports that the Hollywood veteran is the latest name attached to the true crime drama, which is based on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci in 1995. It's not currently know what role the 72-year-old Oscar-winner will play. However, the “Assassin’s Creed” star joins an A-list cast featuring the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto. Lady Gaga was previously confirmed to star as Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's ex-wife who was convicted of orchestrating his murder after he had an affair.

Patrizia served 18 years in jail before being released in 2016.

The murder of Maurizio came as he had two daughters with Patrizia, but left her for another woman.

Patrizia had had a brain tumour removed and her children blamed the medical procedure for her actions, but she was depicted as a hot blooded woman out for revenge and dubbed Black Widow.

It has been claimed Giannina wanted to pursue the movie, which is framed around the rise of a family business that denigrated into squabbles over control of the business and greed, at a time when Gucci was being corporatised.

The script has been penned by Roberto Bentivegna and is based on 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden.

Giannina Scott, who will produce with her husband via their Scott Free banner, said previously: "This project has long been a labour of love for both Ridley and me.

"The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement."

De Luca, MGM film chairman, added in a statement: "Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott.

"All of us at MGM are incredibly excited to be in business with Ridley, Giannina and the whole team at Scott Free.”

For Gaga, the role is her first since she had her breakout acting role alongside Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born”.

The role garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and saw her take home the gong for Best Original Song for 'Shallow', one of the hits from the movie's soundtrack.

The MGM movie is slated for release on November 24, 2021.