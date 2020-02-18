Hollywood star Jim Carrey believes that the redesign of "Sonic the Hedgehog" made the film much better.
The release date of the adventure comedy movie was pushed back after a fan backlash to the initial design of the hedgehog, but the "Dumb and Dumber" star, who plays villain Dr. Robotnik, now feels the delay has actually "turned out to be a great thing".
In an interview with Fox News, Jim said: "It turned out to be a co-op where everybody was in on the creation. I think everybody felt good about it because ultimately (director) Jeff Fowler (had) no ego involved at all.
"He just went, 'These people grew up with it, and it's important to them that we get it right.' And I think it was just a much better movie because of it."