Jim Carrey admits that he would be tempted to make a sequel to "The Mask", but it would have made by a "visionary" director.
The 58-year-old actor played the titular lead role in the 1994 film, which tells the story of down-on-his-luck bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss, whose life is transformed after he discovers a magical wooden mask which turns him into an anarchic green-faced alter ego.
A sequel, "Son of the Mask", was released in 2005 but did not feature Carrey and was panned by critics.
Carrey admits that he would not rule out reprising his role as Stanley but it would depend on the filmmaker that was bringing the franchise back to the big screen.
Speaking to Comicbook.com: "The Mask, I think, for myself, it would depend on the filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure."