J.J Abrams has praised "gracious" George Lucas when asked about rumours that he was unhappy with "The Force Awakens" for ignoring his plot ideas.
The filmmaker has directed two films in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, including the upcoming concluding chapter "The Rise of Skywalker", which has been made since Lucas sold Lucasfilm and the rights to the sci-fi franchise that he created to Disney in 2012.
Disney CEO Bob Iger recalled in his memoir that Lucas, 75, was "upset" that 'The Force Awakens' would ignore the plot he had planned for any sequel to "Episode VI - Return of the Jedi".
Iger wrote: "George immediately got upset as they began to describe the plot and it dawned on him that we weren't using one of the stories he submitted during the negotiations.
"George knew we weren't contractually bound to anything, but he thought that our buying the story treatments was a tacit promise that we'd follow them, and he was disappointed that his story was being discarded."