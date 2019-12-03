J.J. Abrams has hinted that "The Rise of Skywalker" will reveal more about Finn's past.
The character, played by John Boyega, was initially a stormtrooper before switching sides to the Resistance and Abrams has hinted that 'The Rise of Skywalker' will explain Finn's backstory.
The director told Vanity Fair magazine: "I would say that each of the characters get more light shed on their histories. I'm not saying we get full, exhaustive downloads on all of their childhoods and every major step that got them to where they are.
"But there are a lot of questions about Finn's past, about Poe's past, obviously Rey and Kylo, and then some of the new characters we meet."
John has previously suggested that he is happy with his character's evolution in the film, which marks the final installment of the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy. The 'Attack the Block' star wanted his character to be developed beyond being a "comedic goofy dud who never gets stuff done".