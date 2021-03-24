J.K. Simmons teases appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

J.K. Simmons has teased Spider-Man fans by suggesting he will play J. Jonah Jameson once again in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The 66-year-old actor reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson in the most recent flick featuring the webslinger, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, and has suggested that he will once again play the Daily Bugle editor in the upcoming movie.

Simmons told Comicbook.com: "I'm pretty sure that people know I might be showing up in 'Spider-Man' again."

The “Whiplash” star had previously been more forthcoming about returning to the role after his cameo appearance in the last movie and expressed hope that his alter ego will "continue now and forever".

Simmons said: "Well yeah, (I'll be back as Jameson) that's the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of 'Far From Home'... There is one more J.J.J. appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another.