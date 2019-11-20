John Boyega is pleased about Finn's development in "The Rise of Skywalker" after branding the characters as a "comedic goody dude".
The actor - who plays Finn in the "Star Wars" franchise - wanted his character to be developed beyond being a "comedic goofy dude who never gets stuff done".
John told Entertainment Weekly: "I definitely wanted more after 'Episode VIII' ('The Last Jedi'). ['Rise of Skywalker'] makes Finn's 'Episode VIII' arc makes more sense. We got to bring out a side of Finn we haven't seen."
Finn has changed allegiances during the course of the trilogy, initially fighting as a Stormtrooper in the First Order before switching to the Resistance and Boyega believes he finally has a clear identity in this film.
He said: "I don't know if Finn was fully confident about his position in 'Episode VIII' ('The Last Jedi'). In 'Episode IX' (The Rise of Skywalker) is where you have a Finn that now knows what team he fights for.