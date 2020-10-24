John Boyega would return to 'Star Wars' for an animated movie

John Boyega would return to the “Star Wars” franchise in an animated feature, after previously saying he was done playing Finn. The 28-year-old actor has been vocal about not returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise after playing Finn in the most recent mainline trilogy, but has said he could be persuaded to play the character one more time in an animated project, because he would be able to record his voice lines from home. When asked if he’d go back to the role if it was animated, he said: “Animated? Yeah that would be cool. You could do it all from home.” John also addressed the leaked script for Colin Trevorrow’s scrapped ‘Star Wars’ film, which was supposed to end the trilogy with Finn becoming a revolutionary and leading a class rebellion along with Rose on the galactic capital planet of Coruscant. The actor thinks Colin’s script “would have been dope”, after he saw concept art for the axed movie which looked “sick”.

Speaking to Yahoo, he added: “I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. The concept art in the ‘Star Wars’ book has that image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets.

“That would have been sick. That would have been dope, hands down.”

Meanwhile, John previously insisted he had “moved on” from playing Finn, after one fan expressed their hopes for another ‘Star Wars’ film featuring the much loved character.

He told them on Instagram in July: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on. (sic)”

And when the fan said he had “got those Disney bucks and dipped”, John added: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all. (sic)”