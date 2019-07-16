Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Picture: Reuters

John Krasinski has started filming "A Quiet Place 2", which he is directing and co-writing, following his work on 2018 smash hit "A Quiet Place". The 39-year-old actor co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 horror movie "A Quiet Place" - which also starred his wife Emily Blunt - and on Monday, he revealed filming has begun on the movie's sequel.

Posting a picture of a slate which showed they were filming scene one, take one, John wrote on Twitter: "#PartII (sic)"

While he is back in the directing chair for the follow-up, John will not be reprising his role as Lee Abbott, as the character didn't survive to the end of the first flick.

Emily Blunt, however, will be back as Lee's wife Evelyn Abbott with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe back as her children, Regan and Marcus.

The first film follows the family in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing, and while not much is known about the sequel as of yet, it is believed Brian Tyree Henry and Cillian Murphy will be joining the cast.

Brian's role is not yet known, while Cillian will play "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit".

Meanwhile, John previously claimed that he never intended to make a sequel and was "mind-tricked" into writing his idea for the next movie.

He said: "I'll be honest with you: I really didn't want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I'm a realist.

"I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don't you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'Okay, while we're talking to other people, keep thinking about it'. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it."

"A Quiet Place 2" is scheduled for release in May 2020 in the US.