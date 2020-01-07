"Joker" leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11, while both "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" have 10.
The Todd Phillips-directed origins story leads the way for this year's ceremony, making the shortlist for the coveted Best Picture accolade, as well as Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Director, Adapted Screenplay and a number of technical categories including for production design and hair and make-up.
Following shortly behind "Joker", both "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" have received 10 nominations.
They will also contest for Best Picture, alongside "1917" - which is up for nine awards in total - and "Parasite".
Joining Joaquin in the Leading Actor category were Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story", Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes"), while Leading Actress will be contested between Jessie Buckley ("Wild Rose"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Renee Zellweger ("Judy").