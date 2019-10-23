Jon Favreau says that directors such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola are entitled to criticise the Marvel Cinematic Universe if that's what they believe.
Favreau has both acted and directed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helming the first two "Iron Man" movies, and he insists he is unmoved by the pair's criticism of the superhero genre and he still considers them to be inspirations for his own work.
In an interview with CNBC, the 53-year-old filmmaker said: "These two guys are my heroes and they've earned the right to express their opinions. I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if they didn't carve the way. They've served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to 'Swingers' where I was referencing Marty, and I've worked with him. For me, they can express whatever opinion they'd like."
"The Irishman" director Scorsese, 76, sparked a debate about the value of the MCU earlier this month after comparing the experience of watching one of the blockbusters as being akin to visiting "theme park".
Numerous Hollywood figures have weighed in with their view, whilst MCU alumni such as Samuel L. Jackson, James Gunn and Taika Waititi defended the franchise, but 'The Godfather' director Coppola went even further in his criticism, branding Marvel movies as "despicable".