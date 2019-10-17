Jonah Hill is said to have exited discussions with Warner Bros. about starring in "The Batman", for which he was tipped to player Riddler or Penguin.
The 35-year-old star was recently said to have entered discussions with Warner Bros. about playing a villain, either Riddler or Penguin, in the hotly-anticipated movie, but the studio are said to be eyeing potential new candidates.
According to Deadline, talks are said to have broken down with Hill.
Seth Rogen is one name who has been linked to the film - which will see Robert Pattinson play a young Bruce Wayne/ Batman - to potentially portray Penguin, but no discussions are said to have taken place.
This comes just days after it was revealed Zoe Kravitz has signed up to pay Catwoman in the movie, which is due to drop in June 2021.