Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige join ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige have joined the cast of the new “Beverly Hills Cop” film. The duo have signed up to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Netflix's newly-titled movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Production on the film is under way, with Mark Molloy directing and Murphy reprising his role as the titular police officer Axel Foley. The star will produce with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman from Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall is penning the script. The original “Beverly Hills Cop” movie was released in 1984 and certified Murphy's status as a leading movie star. The film was followed by sequels in 1987 and 1994. Murphy had previously suggested that he wouldn't appear in the franchise again unless the script was right.

Watch video: Speaking last year, the 61-year-old actor said: "They've been trying to make another 'Beverly Hills Cop' for 15 years now. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right."

Story continues below Advertisement

Murphy claims that he is recognised as Axel Foley but previously confessed that he was not a fan of the third film in the series. He said: "The third 'Beverly Hills Cop' was garbage. Those movies, when I travel overseas, people say: 'Hey, 'Beverly Hills Cop'! Axel Foley!' They call me that s***. All the movies I’ve done, and they call me that. If we do that movie, it has to be right." The star previously suggested that he wouldn’t be returning to the busy film schedule he had during the 1980s and 1990s.

Story continues below Advertisement