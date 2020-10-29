Judge may rule on Agrizzi bail bid on Friday

Durban – Judgment is expected to be handed down in the bail appeal by former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi. On Thursday, investigating directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said the High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Local Division in Joburg was expected to deliver judgment on Friday. Agrizzi was sent to prison on October 14 after the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court refused him bail on the grounds of him possibly evading trial. The next day, he was admitted to hospital. Judge Mokgoatlheng is expected to deliver judgment on Friday.

Agrizzi is facing corruption charges for allegedly giving kickbacks to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Smith, who is charged alongside Agrizzi, was granted R30 000 bail.

However, Agrizzi was denied bail after the State made representations in court he had failed to disclose he had made several investments in Italy, including the purchase of a house, a luxury car and had over around R13.5 million in cash in offshore accounts.

He has lambasted a regional magistrate for not considering his chronic medical condition when he denied him bail.

According to reports, Agrizzi has at least nine armed guards watching over him in hospital.

He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of a Gauteng private hospital after suffering a heart attack last week.

According to his lawyer, Agrizzi is confined to his bed by a leg cuff.

Daniel Witz said his client was breathing through a ventilator which was connected to a drip and he was undergoing dialysis.

IOL