Kagiso Modupe and Anton Jeftha to star in hilarious new comedy 'The Gang'

Some of South Africa’s well known actors, like Kagiso Modupe and the sexy Anton Jeftha, have come together to start the shoot of a hilarious new comedy set to premier next year.

Produced by Azania Productions, who is also responsible for well-known films like “Blessers” and “Broken Promises 4 Ever”, “The Gang” is their latest project set in Joburg.

“The Gang”, follows a group of hapless friends who embark on a rescue mission to save another friend.

Their rescue skills leave much to be desired and the suave six leave utter chaos in their wake.

However, despite its many challenges, the mission cements their friendship and has surprising consequences for all.

Producer Malebo Manamela said the team love comedy and have been wanting to make one for a while.

“We love the comedy genre and have been looking to make a fun buddy movie for some time.

“When we came upon a concept that we believed would work, we commissioned Sasa Nqabeni to write the script.

“We’re thrilled with the end result – strong characters, a fast-paced storyline and enough action to appeal to a male audience,” said Manamela.

The film is directed by Kganki ‘Star’ Mphahlele and stars Kagiso Modupe, who is well known for his stellar performance in “Losing Lerato” where he acted alongside his biological daughter, Tshimollo Modupe.

The film went on to win six international awards.

Other actors include Anton Jeftha, Armand Aucamp, South African funny-man, Joey Rasdien and Xolani Mayekiso.

Shooting will take place in and around Joburg.