Keanu Reeves has had talks about joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise, according to screenwriter Chris Morgan.
"Hobbs & Shaw" writer Chris Morgan revealed that there have been discussions with "The Matrix" star about taking on a new role in the action franchise.
Morgan admitted that he has a "fervent desire" to bring the 55-year-old into the "Fast & Furious" universe.
He said: "I sat down with him and we're talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We're just trying to find ... the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure."
It had been rumoured that Keanu was to star in "Hobbs & Shaw", although nothing ever materialised.