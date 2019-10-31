Keanu Reeves could join 'Fast and Furious' franchise









Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson in New York. Picture: AP Keanu Reeves has had talks about joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise, according to screenwriter Chris Morgan. "Hobbs & Shaw" writer Chris Morgan revealed that there have been discussions with "The Matrix" star about taking on a new role in the action franchise. Morgan admitted that he has a "fervent desire" to bring the 55-year-old into the "Fast & Furious" universe. He said: "I sat down with him and we're talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We're just trying to find ... the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure." It had been rumoured that Keanu was to star in "Hobbs & Shaw", although nothing ever materialised.

Keanu had been tipped to play a villain in the film, but director David Leitch, who worked with the actor on the 'John Wick' film, said the rumours were never true.

He said: "Oh, I think it's just that I see our relationship as close because of the 'John Wick' series. And so I think there was a buzz around the idea of, maybe Keanu could be the villain in this. And it's not like I didn't entertain it in my mind!

"But it wasn't something that was ever going to be meant for this future instalment. Although looking forward in the future, it would be awesome if he would want to play in this world, for sure."

"Hobbs & Shaw" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson previously revealed that he had a desire to work with Keanu.

Dwayne said: "I love Keanu. You know, Keanu's having this awesome time in his career. We talked about it. We said 'Hey dude, just somewhere down the line, let's do something for sure.'"