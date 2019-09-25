Keanu Reeves has teased the fourth instalment of the "Matrix" movies is "very ambitious".
The 55-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as Neo in the hit film franchise - refused to divulge too much information about the fourth instalment but did say he is "absolutely" excited for Neo's storyline in the new film.
Reeves admitted he had read the script and said he was "absolutely" excited about his character's story arc. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: "It's very ambitious. As it should be!"
Back in August, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures confirmed Reeves and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, would both be back for the new instalment.
The franchise's co-creator, Lana Wachowski - who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski - is set to write, direct and produce the film.