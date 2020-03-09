Keira Knightley's no-nudity clause post motherhood

Actress Keira Knightley has lately changed her perspective on doing nude scenes for the camera.

The 34-year-old actress has done plenty of nude scenes in the past, most notably her topless sequence in the 2008 release, "The Edge Of Love".

However, Kiera now adds a no nudity clause in all her movie contracts. She has changed her stance on nudity in films because she does not want it to affect her children in a negative way in the future, reports theblast.com.

Keira and her musician husband James Righton, have two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months.

Speaking with "Financial Times", the actress said she had no problems doing nude scenes when she was younger and yet to give birth. "I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body," she said.