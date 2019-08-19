Kevin Feige. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kevin Feige has challenged the "old sequel mindset" within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to British screenwriter, Drew Pearce.



The Marvel Studios President has worked on the "Infinity Saga" - which culminated in this year's "Avengers: Endgame" wrapping up 22 different films and 11 franchises - and British screenwriter, Drew Pearce, has praised the 46-year-old producer for figuring out the "genius" secret to sequels, which is to take the same characters and put them in a different genre.





Drew said: "What I think is so enjoyable about it [the MCU] is somewhere through the process, and I think I know what movie it was but I'm not going to say - but Kevin saw at a certain point that the whole rest of some other movie makers are catching up to which is, delivering the old sequel mindset was 'Give them the same again, but more'.





"Kevin saw at a certain point that giving the audience the same thing was a diminishing return both creatively and on a business level.





"That's when he started to go 'What if he did the same character but we put it in a different genre' and your mileage may vary on how different the movies are from each other, but I love the fact they approach each movie as if it's a movie from a different genre and I think that's absolute genius."





Drew - who co-wrote the 2013 Marvel film 'Iron Man 3' - insisted Kevin doesn't repeat anything within the comic book movie genre because he is constantly refreshing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



