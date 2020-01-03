There are no immediate plans for the first transgender Marvel superhero, despite recent comments from Kevin Feige.
The president of the film studio Kevin Feige appeared to suggest that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was planning to introduce a transgender character in an upcoming movie, but sources close to Feige have clarified his comments.
During an event at the New York Film Academy, Kevin was asked if the studio had plans "on bringing more LGBT+ characters into the MCU, specifically trans characters".
He replied: "Yes - absolutely, yes. And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now."
However, sources close to Kevin told Variety that he only intended to reply to the first part of the question about LGBTQI+ characters and he didn't mean to imply that the MCU was set to introduce a trans character.