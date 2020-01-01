Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige feels like a failure when big actors turn down roles in blockbuster Marvel films.
The 46-year-old film producer - who has been President of Marvel Studios since 2007 - deals with rejection on a regular bases as actors turn down iconic roles in the blockbuster franchise, but has said he can't help feeling as though he's done something wrong when big names walk away from movie deals.
Speaking at a Q&A at New York Film Academy, Kevin said: "It happened the other day, with an actor. There's an actor we want for something, they come in, you give a big pitch and you can sort of tell they're not into it. [You think] 'I guess I'm a failure, I'll show them, we'll cast somebody even better.' "