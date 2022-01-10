Kevin Smith wrote a ’Superman’ movie for Ben Affleck

The 51-year-old filmmaker penned a script based on 'The Death of Superman' comic book series specifically for the then up-and-coming Affleck in mind, but producer Jon Peters wanted Sean Penn for the role.

Kevin said: "I was writing it for Affleck. Ben was heating up. Like he was there. I think he'd been hired for 'Armageddon'. Affleck, he's a f***ing giant, like he's built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he puts on the muscles there too. So in my head and heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker [as Lex Luther]."

The acclaimed director - who came to prominence with the low-budget comedy film 'Clerks' in 1994 - claimed that Peters wanted to "reinvent" the role of the DC superhero.