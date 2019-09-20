Local actors, Shaan Nathoo (Baboo) and Aaqil Hoosen (Ticky) in Kings Of Mulberry Street. Picture: Supplied

South African director, Judy Naidoo has been invited to screen her film latest film, "Kings of Mulberry Street" at the 28th St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF). The festival takes place from November 7-17 in St. Louis, Missouri and like other festivals, provides the opportunity for filmgoers to view the finest in world cinema and screens approximately 300 films over a period of 10 days.

The film will also be eligible for the Audience Choice Awards for Best Feature and Best International Feature.

Chris Clark, artistic director at Cinema St. Louis, said the film was funny and sweet and that his team were delighted to be screening it for their audience.

“I am absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to screen the film at this year’s SLIFF,” said Naidoo.

The popular festival is known for exploring cross-cultural understanding through the art of the cinema, and for enhancing cultural diversity by bringing horizon-expanding international films to audiences.

"The St. Louis International Film Festival has a solid and growing national and international reputation for its programming, particularly for its foreign language films. "Kings of Mulberry Street"is a production I am extremely proud of. I am excited to be able to take it to an American festival audience,” said Naidoo.

The film was well received in South Africa earlier this year.

Distributed by Indigenous Film Distribution, the film is set in the early 80s in the fictionalised area of Sugarhill District in KwaZulu Natal.

"Kings of Mulberry Street" is a charming, nostalgic story of two young Indian boys who have to find a way to overcome their differences and unite in order to defeat the bullying local crime lord who’s threatening their families. A delightful and hilarious adventure, with universal themes that will appeal to the whole family, the film also pays tribute to classic 80s Bollywood movies and their heroes. Visually colourful and vibrant, the film is touching and heart-warming.

Watch the trailer here: