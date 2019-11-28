Actor Kristen Bell and singer Idina Menzel wait before unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

Kristen Bell feels "Frozen 2" is "groundbreaking" because it is the first sequel to a Disney musical animated movie "ever". The 39-year-old actress - who voices Anna in the hit animated movie - is so proud of the success of the movie, as it is the first sequel to a Disney musical animated movie "ever".

Asked how long she had known about the new movie, she said: "A little over five. About a year after the movie came out, we all felt it. Because we know a fair amount of the business side of this industry, which is if you sell a lot of tickets, that means there's an audience. Chances are the studio will want to do another one.

But Disney has never made a sequel to a musical animated movie ever. I think that was because before he died, Walt said, 'No, we don't do sequels.' So this, it was a big thing for them to announce a sequel, because they'd done straight to DVD sequels, but never in a theatre.

So it was kind of groundbreaking, and we felt it coming. And then we had a couple of performances in between the first movie coming out and working on the second movie. So we never lost touch. And I feel like that people are like, 'Wow, it's been six years. What does it feel like coming back?' It never left. I've always been in Arendelle."