"Frozen 2" star Kristen Bell told her children "everything" about the movie after she read the script because she wanted to be a "cool mom", but warned them their teeth would fall out if they told anyone.
The 39-year-old actress has children Lincoln, six, and four-year-old Delta with husband Dax Shepard, and she told them "everything" that was happening in the upcoming movie - in which she voices Anna - because she wanted to be a "cool mom".
She said: "I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom. I tell them all the time. I tell them two things.
"Number one: All your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid.
"Number two: I was like, 'OK, here's what happens.' After I read the script, I told them everything.