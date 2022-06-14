Lady Gaga in 'early talks' to play Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Lady Gaga is in early talks to star in the “Joker” sequel, which is set to be a musical. The “House of Gucci” actress is said to be in discussions about taking on the role of Harley Quinn, who was played by Margot Robbie in the 2016 and 2021 movies “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad”, in Todd Phillips' follow-up film.

Joaquin Phoenix played the titular character in 2019's “Joker”, but sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. are yet to close a deal for him to star in the sequel. Watch video: If Gaga signs up for the movie then she is expected to play Quinn, who has an on/off abusive relationship with Joker.

Sources have also told the publication that the motion picture will be a musical movie. Phillips, who directed the original psychological thriller, has been working on the script for the sequel with Scott Silver, with whom he co-wrote the first movie. Last week, he appeared to confirm the sequel will be titled “Joker: Folie a Deux”.

The French phrase translates as "shared madness" and is used to describe a delusion shared by two people in close proximity. It wouldn't be the first time Gaga and Phillips have worked together after he produced the 2018 musical movie “A Star is Born”, which featured Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who co-produced “Joker” alongside Phillips and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, in the lead roles. The first “Joker” movie was a huge box office success, grossing more than $1 billion on a budget of $55 million.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal of mentally disturbed Arthur Fleck, who evolves into the iconic Batman villain by the end of the story, and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Best Original Score gong. Phillips received huge acclaim for the movie, but the director previously claimed audiences overlooked one of the film's central themes. He explained: "If I had to drill down on one overarching theme for me, it’s about the power of kindness and a lot of people miss that.

