Letitia Wright hospitalised following accident on 'Black Panther' sequel set

Letitia Wright has been hospitalised following an accident on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, as a spokesperson insisted her injuries were only "minor". The 27-year-old actress was on set of the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel when she sustained “minor injuries” and was rushed to hospital, a spokesperson has confirmed to Variety magazine.

The spokesperson said: “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.” As of the time of writing, the exact details of Letitia’s injuries have not been released, although multiple outlets have reported the accident involved a stunt rig. The Emmy-nominated actress is reprising her role as Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Meanwhile, Letitia recently said she was glad to see more diverse stories on the screen. The “Small Axe” star believes the success of projects such as Michaela Coel's “I May Destroy You” and “Black Panther” has been "needed for a long time" – but urged that more needs to be done in the TV and film industries.

She said: "We are seeing diverse stories on a platform that have been needed for a long time. "I'd love to see stories from young filmmakers. Their voices are passed on, they're told they're immature, but they're really intelligent." The star also quipped that audiences will probably be "annoyed" with her in 2022 as she has so much work in the pipeline, including the 'Black Panther' sequel.