Letitia Wright will find 'Black Panther' 'strange' without Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright will find it "strange" reprising her role in “Black Panther” after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role.

The 26-year-old actress played the role of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film but admits she is finding it hard to deal with the loss of Chadwick, who played the titular character, after he tragically passed away from cancer in August at the age of 43.

Letitia explained: "We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

The 'Ready Player One' actress is also set to star in Steve McQueen's anthology series 'Small Axe' which will explore the experience of London's West Indian community between the 1960s and 1980s. She plays scientist Altheia Jones-LeCointe and revealed that she instantly connected with the part.

She told Porter magazine's NET-A-PORTER: "I'm still trying to process it. It's special.