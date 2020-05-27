Liam Hemsworth to star as boxing champion Gerrie Coetzee in movie

"The Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth is set to play Africa’s first world heavyweight boxing champion Gerrie Coetzee in "Gerrie".

Speaking on Jacaranda FM's "The Scenic Drive with Ryan", Coetzee revealed that the Hemsworth would play him in the film which is set to be released in 2020.

He said: "Yes, Liam Hemsworth will play me in the movie. I am not sure who will play my wife. I know that they asked Charlize Theron - but she asked $15 million for the role. I would like this movie to end when I won my title and came back to South Africa. Katinka Heyns read the script and cried - she said it's the best script ever."

Coetzee, commonly known as the "Boksburg Bomber", made history for as the first African first world heavyweight boxing champion in 1983 when he beat Michael Dokes for the WBA (World Boxing Association) title.

Earlier this year, Kenddrie Utuk of American film company Fontabila Productions said they expected to start production of "Gerrie" in May after spending more than a year gathering information on Coetzee.