Like a Bond villain, coronavirus delays release of new 007 movie 'No Time To Die'

London - The release of the latest James Bond film, 'No Time To Die', has been pushed back by seven months because of coronavirus. Due for release in South Africa on April 3, the film, starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, will now not appear until November 12. Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have said that they made the last-minute decision "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace". The move is expected to cost producers millions as they work to negotiate new deals with advertisers and sponsors. Cast and crew were scheduled to undertake a global press tour and premieres.

Some feared being trapped overseas because of quarantine measures.

The London premiere was scheduled to take place at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31.

November is traditionally the release month for Bond films but the latest was pushed back due to a change of director, and on-set mishaps and creative differences.

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the entertainment industry has heeded health notices and travel restrictions by cancelling events and postponing productions planned for the near future.

The Chinese film business suffered a swift blow when nearly all the country's cinemas shut down after the covid-19 strain began spreading in Wuhan, the capital of the country's Hubei province. That impact has since been felt around the world by Italian productions and American festivals alike.

Lunar New Year is the "biggest blockbuster period in the world," according to the Hollywood Reporter, which stated that major studios voluntarily postponed releases after medical experts warned against congregating in crowded public spaces. By this point, multiple cities were on "lockdown."

Some of the delayed films include 'Detective Chinatown 3' and 'Lost in Russia.' The latter wound up premiering online, as did 'Enter the Fat Dragon,' which was also planned for a January release.

Daily Mail and Washington Post