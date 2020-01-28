Lin-Manuel Miranda gives 'Hamilton' movie update with original cast tease









Lin-Manuel Miranda poses for a portrait to promote the film "Siempre, Luis" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Picture: AP "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda says the upcoming movie adaptation will steal the original cast "brag" from Broadway fans.

The 38-year-old playwright - who wrote the hit musical - and teased a big screen version is coming "sooner rather than later" as he revealed the stage show was filmed by director Thomas Kail before the original actors started to depart.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "What I'm most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast'.





"We're stealing that brag from everyone because you're all going to see it with the original cast. We're just trying to find the right time to do it."





At the moment, his focus is on the big screen version of "In the Heights" - his first Tony Award-winning musical - with "Crazy Rich Asians" filmmaker Jon M. Chu at the helm.





Miranda added: "The lesson I got from Jon is we're allowed to take up space with our stories. He used his post-'Crazy Rich Asians' capital to say, 'No, we get to take a big swing.'





"This story, which could very easily have been this indie tiny musical about this neighbourhood, [he] was like, 'This deserves a big swing. And this deserves to be as big as any of the other movies out there.' "





Meanwhile, the star previously revealed the film version of 'Hamilton' has been "locked away in a vault" and it was decided the footage wouldn't be made public until as many people as possible had seen the saga in the theatre.



