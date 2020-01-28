"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda says the upcoming movie adaptation will steal the original cast "brag" from Broadway fans.
The 38-year-old playwright - who wrote the hit musical - and teased a big screen version is coming "sooner rather than later" as he revealed the stage show was filmed by director Thomas Kail before the original actors started to depart.
Speaking to Variety, he said: "What I'm most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast'.