This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman." Picture: Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman with a new golden armour, teasing fans about other surprises packed in "Wonder Woman 1984" -- the second instalment of the superhero film franchise. Director Patty Jenkins on Thursday shared a glimpse of the film with the poster, which introduced Gadot in the new avatar.

"By now you've heard: WB isn't going to Hall H this year. We're so sad to miss you there! And waiting until December to start our official #WW84 campaign in full. But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait," Jenkins tweeted while revealing that the film will not be a part of Warner Bros' slate at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Gadot is also excited about the second part. "I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all! Until then we thought you might want to see this," she posted.

In the poster, Gadot is seen wearing a fiery golden colour armour body, which seems to be a reference to Wonder Woman's Golden Eagle armour from the comics. Her arms are covered in sleeves, which lead into her famed wrist bracelets. She is seen standing in the midst of multi-coloured patterns that spell WW (Wonder Woman).

The poster has a trippy and kaleidoscopic look. The new suit also hints that Wonder Woman might have some additional superpowers.

Gadot shared the image on Instagram as well. She posted: "Although all of us at Warner Bros won't be seeing you at SDCC -- Hall H this year. We are so excited for what's to come. So until then here's a little gift from us to you."

Reacting to the poster, "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi heaped praise on Gadot and wrote: "I love gold."

Set in 1980s, the film will see Gadot's Wonder Woman face off against Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. Chris Pine is reprising his role of Steve Trevor. The Warner Bros project is slated for release on June 5, 2020.