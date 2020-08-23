Lukhanyo Bele behind SA’s second lockdown movie 'The Ground Under'

Talent is something Lukhanyo Bele has in abundance. It is underscored by passion and tenacity, too. The actor and musician is no stranger to the camera. He made his acting debut in “Shooting Stars”, bagged a part in Leon Schuster’s “Mama Jack” as well as the Netflix feature, “6 Underground”, by Michael Bay. Theatre has also been a cornerstone in the 38-year-old’s career. While the entertainment industry ground to a halt for a few months, Tim Greene decided to do the impossible - make a lockdown movie aptly titled, “Cabin Fever”.

Greene’s decision inspired Bele, who launched his own production company, Grounded Production, and wrote and directed a lockdown dramedy, “The Ground Under”.

Taking a page from Greene’s book, Bele shared: “Tim Greene created a Facebook page called "Lockdown movie project 2020”.

He started the thing as a means to keep busy and collaborate with South African actors, all over the globe, who wanted to keep busy when lockdown began.

After he received an overwhelming response, he called on other creators to see if they wanted to get involved and that's how my movie was born.

“I decided that, as an actor, singer and writer and with everyone looking to do something with Tim as he is a well-known South Africa filmmaker, let me write a short comedy drama, ‘The Ground Under’ and see if any actors want to collaborate with me.

“I received more than I thought. Actors like Shannon Esra (‘Still Breathing’), Andrea Dondolo (‘Stokvel’), Jocelyn Broderick, Leon Clingman, and more. And the short film turned into a feature film as the screenplay surpassed 80 pages.”

The premise is very relatable. It centres on a corporate guy named Mike Stuckman who, after the passing of his father, tries to mend the fractured family bonds at the funeral.

Of course, lockdown protocols prove to be a huge hindrance in achieving this reunion, where past upsets and anger threaten to boil over.

On what inspired the script, Bele said: “My mother had a drinking problem when I was growing up so I've had my fair share of sadness and I wasn't about to tell a sad story.

“No one wants to watch the film in the future and be reminded of the bad times during lockdown so I wanted to create a family story that all families can relate to, find humour in, and yet remember that this was created during lockdown in South Africa.

“What could be more intriguing than conducting a funeral online with a family that doesn't get along? Recipe for disaster.”

SA’s actors were eager to be a part of The Ground Under. Picture: Supplied

Shedding light on the unusual casting process, he shared: “I think everything we create comes from a past experience, something you've seen, heard, tasted, touched or whatever.

“And when I write, I write about what I know, something close to me and then change a few things here and there, so my characters for this film, because its family oriented, are created from my family members characteristics, edges and attitudes which made it easier to write cause I know exactly what my brother would say when my sister says something else or what my crazy aunt (haha) would say when she's a bit tipsy.

“Casting the actors was based on their experience, first, because this was gonna be harder to shoot and I obviously needed actors who could pull off comedy without trying too hard and yet be hilarious at the same time, which is why I love comedy.

“They had that from their audition tapes and they just fit the characters profiles and they were awesome.”

Much of the film is shot on a video chat platform, which has become the new norm for many.

There were a few hurdles like loadshedding, data bundles running out, unexpected interruptions by unwitting loved ones and furry friends.

But the cast were patient, especially when it came to reshoots.

As he gets the film ready for release in post-production, he is also chuffed to have expanded his wings in the industry.

“It was hard work but such a learning process and look now, we have a feature film,” he beamed with unmistakable pride.

Aside from starring in a German feature, “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, the multi-talented director, who splits his time between SA and Austria, is about to drop his first single,The Rise, as LUKS (his stage name).

Bele is hoping to release this feature-length movie in October.