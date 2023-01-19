‘M3GAN’ sequel confirmed for 2025

The “M3GAN” sequel is officially in the works. “M3GAN 2.0”, a follow-up to the hit horror movie which follows an AI doll who develops chilling self-awareness, is slated to hit cinemas on January 17, 2025.

Story continues below Advertisement

Writer Akela Cooper will once again pen the script and stars Allison Williams (Gemma) and Violet McGraw (Cady) will return in their roles, “Variety” reports. It’s not known if director Gerard Johnstone will be back at the helm or if “M3GAN” portrayers Amie Donald or Jenna Davis will reprise the role. Watch video:

Jason Blum recently admitted “M3GAN” convinced him to break his “cardinal rule” on sequels. The Blumhouse boss produced the blockbuster and has reflected on his decision to consider a follow-up much “earlier” than he would normally do. He told the publication: “After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.” Blum noted that studio Atomic Monster pitched the style and admitted “every detail matters”. He added: “The title treatment was from Atomic Monster. It came to us with that title, with the 3 for an ‘e’. It’s all important.

Story continues below Advertisement