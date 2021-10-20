Madonna has 'almost finished' writing biopic screenplay

Madonna has given fans an update on her upcoming biopic. The “Material Girl” shared the update with a series of selfies posted to social media to her 16.7 million followers, and one picture showed her reading a draft of her script for her upcoming biopic.

She wrote alongside the Instagram post: “Grateful for the success of Madame X, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) “Madame X” is her recently concert documentary, which was directed by Ricardo Gomes and showcased the pop star’s tour. In addition, the “Like A Virgin” singer referenced screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson - who wrote “Secretary” - in the hashtags, and Erin featured in one of the photos included in the post.

Last week, Madonna said that the writing process had proven “challenging” and “like psychotherapy". She said: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had. “It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now.

“Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who I am, my journey as an artist, my decision to leave Michigan to go to New York, all the things that happened to me when I was young and naïve, my relationships with my family and friends, watching many of my friends die — sometimes, I have writing sessions where I go to bed and I just want to cry. You know what I mean? “The thing is, I realise I forgot a lot of things, and reliving, digging deep, trying to recall emotions that I felt in certain moments, both joyful and traumatic experiences . . . I realise I’ve lived a crazy life.” It was announced that she will be co-writing the script with Diablo Cody, who won an Academy Award for the 2007 movie ‘Juno’.