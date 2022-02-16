Madonna says biopic auditions have been 'surreal'

Madonna admits auditioning for her upcoming biopic has been a "surreal experience". The “Material Girl” hitmaker has been working on the upcoming movie based on her life and she's given fans an update following reports she has been heading up the casting call for the project.

Alongside a video of herself in what appears to be a rehearsal room, dancing to a live band playing her track 'Burning Up', she wrote on Instagram: "Auditions for my film are a Surreal experience. "But I'm enjoying Dancing to the Classics!! #burningup (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) The Queen of Pop recently admitted she's been finding it "really weird" delving back into her own history for the project.

She said: “It’s also really weird to be writing about my life and my past and not living my life. "I feel like I’m living in the past a lot and it’s a bit of a mind f***.” Back in October 2021, Madonna gave fans an update alongside a series of selfies on social media as she revealed she had "almost finished" writing the screenplay for the biopic.

She wrote at the time: "Grateful for the success of Madame X, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!” She has also admitted the writing process had proven “challenging” and “like psychotherapy".

She said: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had. “It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now. “Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who I am, my journey as an artist, my decision to leave Michigan to go to New York, all the things that happened to me when I was young and naïve, my relationships with my family and friends, watching many of my friends die — sometimes, I have writing sessions where I go to bed and I just want to cry. You know what I mean?