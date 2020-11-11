Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'?

Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

After playing Grindelwald in the first two "Fantastic Beasts" movies, Depp last week announced that he has been forced to exit the franchise after he lost his case against The Sun that published an article in 2018 alleging he was a "wife beater".

The third part of the film is currently in production in the UK.

According to a source close to the unit, Depp had shot one scene as Grindelwald before leaving the film, so Mikkelsen would not need to replicate much footage, reports Variety.

Grindelwald is a dangerous wizard who has a romantic relationship with Dumbledore.