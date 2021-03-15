'Mank' leads Oscar nominations, SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' gets nod

By Jill Serjeant & Patricia Reaney Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, the highest honours in the film industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be presented on April 25. Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations with 10 nods, including Best Picture. Other best picture nods went to dementia drama "The Father, "Judas and the Black Messiah," Korean-language drama "Minari, "Nomadland", #MeToo revenge tale "Promising Young Woman" "Sound of Metal," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

South African documentary “My Octopus Teacher” also grabbed a nomination in the Best Documentary category.

Other Best Documentary nods include “Collective”, “Crip Camp”, “The Mole Agent” and “Time”.

Director Chloe Zhao, who was born in China, nabbed one of the five best director nods for "Nomadland," the Searchlight Pictures release about modern van dwellers in the United States. British director Emerald Fennell was also nominated for "Promising Young Woman."

Only one woman, Kathryn Bigelow, has ever won a best director Oscar.

Lead actors picking up nominations included a first Oscar nod for the late Chadwick Boseman, previous winners Frances McDormand and Viola Davis and Britons Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby, Riz Ahmed and Gary Oldman.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal""

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari"

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"

David Fincher - "Mank"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"

Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"