Margot Robbie refused to use foot double for viral ‘Barbie’ shoe scene

Margot Robbie refused to use a foot double for the 'Barbie' shoe scene which went viral. The Australian actress stars in the new movie about the iconic doll and footage of Barbie slipping off her high heels sparked a huge buzz on social media after it was featured in the trailer - and Robbie has now insisted she wanted to film the scene herself instead of using someone else's feet.

During an interview with 'Fandango', she explained: "It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many. “They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off, so I could get my feet out of them. “And I was holding onto, like, a bar. But that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera."

When asked about her perfect arches, the actress explained it could be down to childhood ballet lessons, adding: "I did ballet when I was a kid." She also insisted she wanted to shoot the feet scenes herself because she hates using doubles. Robbie went on: "I always try and do my own inserts. I don’t like when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my hands. I hate that so much. I always say to the director, ‘Please let me do all my own things'. I don’t like knowing that I didn’t do it."

It comes after Robbie revealed Barbie's wardrobe scenes were inspired by a closet shot in Alicia Silverstone's 1995 teen movie 'Clueless'.