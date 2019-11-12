Mark Ruffalo wants his "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Tessa Thompson to be cast as She-Hulk.
The 51-year-old actor - who has portrayed Bruce Banner and his big green alter ego in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2012 - knows his "Avengers: Endgame" already has a role in the franchise but can't think of anyone better to play his female counterpart.
Asked who he thinks should take the role in Marvel's upcoming series, he told "Entertainment Tonight": "I mean, Tessa Thompson's already Valkyrie but she'd be a great She-Hulk."
In August, Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced "She-Hulk" would be heading to Disney+.
He teased: "Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU."