Mark Ruffalo keen to work on new standalone 'Hulk' movie

Mark Ruffalo is up for working on a standalone Hulk movie, admitting it would be "really interesting" to delve deeper into the character and "fill in all the blanks". The 52-year-old star - who has played the green monster in seven motion pictures - has a "really interesting" idea for a new film that would delve deeper into the character's story to "fill in all the blanks". He said: "There's an idea that I think could be really interesting. "We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the 'Avengers'. "It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

Ruffalo admitted he would be keen to reprise the role in Disney+ series "She-Hulk".

He added to Variety: "There's nothing completely at a place where it's a done deal.

"There's some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in "She-Hulk".

"If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that's about it. That's all there is on the table."

Ruffalo first played Bruce Banner/ Hulk in 2012 film 'The Avengers', and most recently starred as the character in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.

But, in February, the star admitted he was unsure if there will be any future "Avengers" films.

When asked if "Avengers: Endgame" would be the final adventure for the superhero squad, he replied: "I don't know. Who knows really? It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end."

The 'Shutter Island' star has a reputation for revealing film spoilers, mistakenly revealing that "everybody dies" in the 2018 film 'Avengers: Infinity War', and covered his mouth in an attempt to stop himself saying anything more.