Mark Ruffalo opens up on Hulk future









This image released by Disney shows Mark Ruffalo in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” Picture: AP Mark Ruffalo has met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss future plans for the Hulk. The Marvel star has held meetings with studio boss Kevin Feige where they have discussed upcoming plans for the character. Speaking at Tokyo Comic Con, Mark said: "Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said yeah, I think there's still some stories to tell. And he said, 'Well why don't you come in and tell me about them and we'll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?'" The 52-year-old actor, who has played "Hulk" in seven Marvel films, reveals he wants the character to be pitted against one hero in particular. Mark said: "Hulk vs. Wolverine. I'd like to see that."

However, Mark would not be able to go up against Hugh Jackman, who quit playing "Wolverine" after 2017's "Logan".

"Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has been linked to the role, but he recently suggested that he would be more suited to playing other Marvel characters.

He said of the speculation: "It's unfounded. The only morsel of truth to it is that I'm a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That's kind of it, really. I don't quite know where it comes from. I'm flattered but baffled by it. There's other characters that I think I'd be more suited to ...

"If there's one you want to play, it's probably that one. I love the wildness of Logan, but I don't know ... If the phone rang, I would be of course very, very open to it. But there's no truth to the rumours."