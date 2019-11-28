Mark Ruffalo has met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss future plans for the Hulk.
The Marvel star has held meetings with studio boss Kevin Feige where they have discussed upcoming plans for the character.
Speaking at Tokyo Comic Con, Mark said: "Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said yeah, I think there's still some stories to tell. And he said, 'Well why don't you come in and tell me about them and we'll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?'"
The 52-year-old actor, who has played "Hulk" in seven Marvel films, reveals he wants the character to be pitted against one hero in particular.
Mark said: "Hulk vs. Wolverine. I'd like to see that."