Mark Wahlberg eating 7000 calories a day to put on weight for new role

Mark Wahlberg is eating 7000 calories a day to put on weight for his new role in “Stu”.

The 49-year-old actor needs to gain weight for his role in new movie 'Stu' and according to his personal chef, Lawrence Duran, Mark is making a big commitment to his weight gain.

Sharing his meal plan, Lawrence said: "So morning usually starts about 3 a.m. and his first breakfast is four eggs - that's the pre-breakfast.

“Then, he does his workout and then after the workout, which is usually around 5 to 6 o'clock in the morning, we do eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil and a protein shake.

“It's his protein-inspired mass weight-gainer to help build on a little more muscle as well.

“Then, three hours later, we do some kind of ground beef or ground turkey, whether it's been made into a hamburger patty or a meatloaf, with another cup of rice.

"And then, three hours later, I usually do half of a roasted chicken, another cup of rice, I'll do about a cup of cooked spinach and a cup of cooked beets as well.

“Three hours after that, we'll go into either a veal chop or a pork chop - I'll do about eight ounces of that and then a small, four-ounce piece of salmon with another cup of rice, olive oil and beets as well.

“And then we'll do another meal, which is usually eight ounces of some type of steak, eight ounces of some kind of white fish."

And Mark also has one more meal before bed to help him pile on the weight.

He told E! News: "It's one cup of cooked oatmeal, two tablespoons of apple sauce, two tablespoons of jelly or jam, two tablespoons of almond butter and a tablespoon of molasses.

“He has to take that down right before he goes to bed. It's just another mass gainer to put on weight during his sleep."