Actors Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence pose for the media on the red carpet, for the German premiere of "Bad Boys For Life" in Berlin, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Picture: AP

Martin Lawrence says Will Smith is to blame for the delay in making "Bad Boys For Life" as he wanted the script to be perfect. Will and Martin have joined forces for the third installment in the "Bad Boys" franchise but Martin, 54, revealed Will, 51, was adamant that the script for the follow up to 1995's 'Bad Boys' and 2003's 'Bad Boys 2', had to be perfect.

He told "Good Morning America": "It took so long because of [Will. He wouldn't do the script unless it was right."

And Will admitted that he was initially worried about his and Martin's chemistry.

He explained: "We haven't seen each other in a while. The concern was always chemistry because the first two movies we were making stuff up in all of the scenes. Everything we were making up in the scenes was a result of the chemistry. The first time we walked into a room together ... it was so perfect."