Martin Lawrence has revealed that "Bad Boys for Life" took so long to make because he and Will Smith didn't think the script was good enough.
The 54-year-old actor reprises his role as Inspector Marcus Burnett in the third film in the "Bad Boys" series - which also stars Will Smith as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and comes almost two decades after the release of the 2003 sequel - and he revealed the delay was because the performers felt that the script lacked quality.
He told GQ: "The script wasn't right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right. It wouldn't have been a good movie. We didn't want that.
"We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, 'Oh, man, that's what I'm talking about. It just gets better.' "