Matt Bomer in early talks to board Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic

Matt Bomer is said to be in early negotiations to star alongside Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”. The 47-year-old actor is set to star in and direct the upcoming Netflix movie, “Maestro”, which follows the life of the conductor and musical maestro behind “West Side Story” and “Candide”.

According to Deadline, the 'White Collar' star, 44, is yet to strike a deal with the streaming giant and the role he would take on is not known at this time. If he does board the flick - which sees Hollywood heavyweights Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg among the producers - Matt will join Bradley in the titular role and Carey Mulligan as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre. Bradley previously said: "I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven't missed a performance of hers since.

"I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey." The film spans over 30 years, telling the story of the complicated marriage between the pair.

They had three children together, but Felicia knew about Bernstein's affairs with other men before and after their wedding. The children have given their seal of approval of Carey, 36, portraying their mother. Jamie Bernstein said: "We're absolutely thrilled that Carey Mulligan will play our mother in 'Maestro'.

"Carey will surely capture Felicia's unique combination of wit, warmth, elegant beauty, and depth of emotion. We also love the way Carey conveys a kind of storybook European grace, which was something our mother embodied as well." The script has been penned by Bradley, with the help of Josh Singer, who previously helped to pen “Spotlight”. The “A Star Is Born” helmer earned the rights from the Bernstein Estate and has been working closely with his children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina.

