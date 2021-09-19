Max Harwood had little drag experience before 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' role

Max Harwood had limited experience of drag before taking on the lead role in the “Everybody's Talking About Jamie” film adaptation. The 24-year-old actor plays the lead role in the film adaptation of the hit stage musical of the same name as teenager Jamie New, who becomes the drag queen Mimi Me, and was excited about being transformed into a drag artist.

Asked if he had attempted to drag before taking on the part, Max said: "Not really. I dressed up as a kid; my sister and I would perform 'Grease' for the family, and I would swap roles so I could play Rizzo. "But I'm a huge fan of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'. I was incredibly excited to have a makeup artist put me in drag." Max revealed that he studied YouTube videos so he can perfect his costume for the movie, which also features Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan.