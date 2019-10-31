Known for her stellar work in the film industry, award-winning film producer and director, Sara Blecher has recently been appointed as South Africa's first and only "intimacy co-ordinator" by SA's leading artist and management agency Talent-ETC.
The fairly new profession in the entertainment industry will see Blecher ensure the well-being of actors in theatre, film and TV, who participate in sex scenes or other intimate scenes.
“An intimacy co-ordinator is also someone who works closely with the director and the actors to help choreograph the scene to best serve the characters and the story. Intimacy co-ordinators are quite similar to stunt co-ordinators in that they work with the directors on scenes to ensure the scenes are safe for all the participants and that the simulated action is made to look as convincing and real as possible,” said Blecher.
Blecher’s production company, Real Eyes Films have been making documentaries, feature films and television drama series. Her first feature film "Otelo Burning" won over 17 international awards and was named by CNN as one of the top 10 African Films of the Decade. And in 2016, Blecher won the SAFTA Best Director Award for her film "Dis Ek Anna".
Blecher, who founded the NGO SWIFT (Sisters Working in Film and Television) said it made her aware of safety issues for women working in the industry.